Truckers' indefinite strike to continue; supply of essentials likely to be affected in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: As the two rounds of negotiations, including one meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, failed, truckers announced that the indefinite strike, which commenced at midnight on April 14, would continue. With truckers stating that they will be intensifying their strike from Wednesday, the supply of essentials, including veggies, fruits, flowers and pulses, is likely to be affected.

Truckers under the Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners’ and Agents’ Association (FKSLOA) called the indefinite strike, demanding the government roll back the recent hike in diesel prices, remove toll collection at 18 tolls on the state highway, relax the restriction on movement of goods vehicles in Bengaluru city, remove RTO check-posts in the border areas and not implement the Union government’s guideline to collect Rs 15,000 for fitness certificate renewal.

On Tuesday afternoon, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy held a meeting with the federation, which failed. Later in the evening, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chaired a meeting and told the association members that the diesel price is lower in Karnataka compared to neighbouring states and that the state government is spending Rs 14,000 crore every year for highway improvement and justified the toll collection. He appealed to the protesters to call off the strike in the interest of the public.