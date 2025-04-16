Vokkaligara Sangha threatens protests, legal action if Karnataka government accepts caste census report

BENGALURU: Ahead of the special cabinet meeting on April 17 to discuss the caste census report, the Vokkaligara Sangha has warned the state government of launching massive protests if the report is accepted. The Sangha is also preparing for a legal fight to protect the interests of the community.

Vokkaligara Sangha president Kenchappa Gowda said they will wait for the government’s move after the special cabinet meeting on Thursday, to decide the future course of action. He said they would hold a massive protest in Bengaluru, and people from across the state will take part. The protest will bring the state to a standstill, he warned.

Gowda said the Vokkaliga population in the state is around one crore, but the survey shows it to be much less. Elected representatives from the Vokkaliga community must fight against the unscientific caste census and protect the community’s interests, he said.

Leaders from the Lingayat community have also shown interest in joining hands with them in their fight. If the government accepts the report, it will be an injustice to Vokkaliga, Lingayat and other communities, he said.

Gowda also they have a software to conduct their own survey of the community population, which would be done soon. The Sangha leaders said the census should be conducted in a scientific manner, using the latest technology.