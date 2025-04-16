Water crisis, civic apathy choke business on Bengaluru’s SJP Road

BENGALURU: With civic authorities turning a blind eye to their woes, traders on SJP Road are forced to transport 8 to 10 cans of drinking water from home each day just to keep things running at their stores. For the past few months, the area — which houses over 2,000 shops — has been reeling under the impact of BBMP’s white-topping work, which has choked access and crippled businesses. Repeated complaints to BWSSB about broken water pipelines have gone unanswered.

The lack of water, traders said, has already driven away many workers, while women helpers handling accounts and other duties are refusing to come to work, saying it’s impossible to carry enough water for the entire day. Besides, the nearest public toilet is more than a kilometre away — either near the electronics market or KR Market — making working conditions even more difficult. Traders say multiple appeals to both agencies have gone unheard, and daily operations are now surviving purely on personal effort.

Rahul Goyal, a trader, pointed out that shops are now losing staff as employees are quitting due to lack of water facilities. “To retain them, we are forced to bring water in bulk ourselves. Since December, we have been loading our cars every day with water cans just to keep things running,” he lamented.

Murtuza Mohammed from the traders’ association told TNIE that despite multiple meetings and repeated assurances, BWSSB has failed to deliver.