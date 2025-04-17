BJP targets Congress over corruption, rising costs in Karnataka

BELAGAVI: During the second phase of the Janakrosh Yatra in Belagavi, BJP state chief BY Vijayendra launched a strong verbal assault on the Congress government in the state, alleging widespread corruption, poor governance, and policy failures within just 20 months of coming to power.

Vijayendra accused CM Siddaramaiah of “misleading the public with promises that have now turned into burdens”. He criticised the state’s rising cost of living and claimed Karnataka has become the most expensive state under Congress rule.

Highlighting the National Herald case, he alleged that the Gandhi family misused public trust and turned a historical newspaper into a private financial enterprise through the Young India Trust, claiming massive profits from minimal investment.

“This is Rahul Gandhi’s development model, which even Ambani couldn’t match,” he remarked sarcastically. On minority welfare, Vijayendra accused the government of appeasement politics, citing increased scholarships for Muslim students studying abroad, financial aid for Muslim women’s marriages, and 4% contract reservation for the community. “Are there no poor people among Hindus?” he asked.