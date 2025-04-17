Cabinet will take final decision on caste census today, says CM Siddaramaiah

KALABURAGI/BELAGAVI: CM Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said a cabinet meeting convened on Thursday exclusively to discuss the caste census report will take a final decision on it.

“It is not a caste census but a socio-economic survey. Lingayat legislators have already given their opinion on the census report. The ministers will discuss the report to finally take a decision on it at the cabinet,’’ he said.

Asked by reporters at the Kalaburagi airport about the statement of Channagiri MLA Basavaraju Shivaganga that Lingayat legislators should resign over the caste census, he said the opinion of Lingayat legislators has been taken already.

Five Vokkaliga ministers should also voice their opinion about the report in Thursday’s cabinet meeting, he said. He emphasised that the survey focused on social and economic factors of different sections and said no community will face injustice.

Siddaramaiah reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing youth unemployment through job fairs and proactive schemes. A divisional-level job fair was being held in Kalaburagi, alongside similar events in Mysuru and Hubballi-Dharwad.