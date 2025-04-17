Lingayats, Vokkaligas will fight caste census report together: Shamanur

DAVANGERE: Akhil Bharat Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha president and senior Congress legislator Dr Shamanur Shivashankarappa lashed out at the Congress government, and questioned whether it can run the show by taking on the Veerashaiva-Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities.

Speaking to reporters at his residence, he asked whether the government can govern the state by taking on these communities. “They are saying they will release a report, but will not. According to us, Veerashaiva-Lingayats stand first and Vokkaligas second in the state. In case of implementation, Lingayats and Vokkaligas will fight together,” he said, adding that the Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha has already held a meeting.

Shivashankarappa claimed the government will face a backlash over the report, which is based on a survey conducted 10 years ago, and is unscientific and incorrect.

This is not only my opinion but that of many others, he added. The government is planning to discuss the report at a cabinet meeting on Thursday. “Let them do it seriously and conduct a more scientific socio-economic-educational survey,” he added.