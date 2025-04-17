Migrant woman from West Bengal allegedly gangraped in Mangaluru; three detained

MANGALURU: A woman in her twenties hailing from Kooch Bihar, West Bengal was allegedly gang raped by an auto rikshaw driver and two others near Mangaluru.

The victim had arrived in Mangaluru by train along with a male acquaintance on Wednesday night.

Mangaluru city police commissioner Anupam Agrawal said that as per her statement, she had come to the city in search of employment opportunities. The woman was recently working in a plywood factory in Kerala.

After reaching Mangaluru, a dispute arose between her and her associate, during which her mobile phone was damaged. She then boarded an auto-rickshaw. The driver reportedly took her to a mobile repair shop and helped her get the phone repaired. He also offered her food. At her request, the auto driver later agreed to drop her back at the railway station.

However, the woman has alleged that the auto driver gave her an intoxicating substance, after which she lost consciousness.