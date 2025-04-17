Migrant woman from West Bengal allegedly gangraped in Mangaluru; three detained

MANGALURU: A woman in her twenties hailing from Kooch Bihar, West Bengal was allegedly gang raped by an auto rikshaw driver and two others near Mangaluru.
The victim had arrived in Mangaluru by train along with a male acquaintance on Wednesday night.
Mangaluru city police commissioner Anupam Agrawal said that as per her statement, she had come to the city in search of employment opportunities. The woman was recently working in a plywood factory in Kerala.
After reaching Mangaluru, a dispute arose between her and her associate, during which her mobile phone was damaged. She then boarded an auto-rickshaw. The driver reportedly took her to a mobile repair shop and helped her get the phone repaired. He also offered her food. At her request, the auto driver later agreed to drop her back at the railway station.
However, the woman has alleged that the auto driver gave her an intoxicating substance, after which she lost consciousness.
When she partially regained awareness, she found herself in a car with three individuals, including the auto driver. When she raised an alarm, the accused allegedly abandoned her by the roadside. She approached a nearby house, from where the residents contacted the police helpline (112).
Responding officers immediately took her to the police station and, noticing signs of intoxication, shifted her to the hospital for treatment.
After receiving medical attention and regaining consciousness, she said she suspects sexually assault/rape during the period of unconsciousness.
A case has been registered at Ullal Police Station under sections 126(2), 140(2), 352, 351(1), 115(2), 64, 309(6), 70, and 3(5) of the BNS Act.
As part of the ongoing investigation, three suspects have been detained, namely auto driver Prabhuraj (38), Mithun (37), who is a painter, driver and electrician by profession and Manish (30), who works as a delivery boy.
Multiple dedicated teams have been formed to ensure a thorough investigation in the case. The matter is being dealt with utmost seriousness and priority. Further updates will be shared as the investigation progresses, the commissioner said.