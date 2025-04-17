MUDA scam case: Karnataka HC issues notice to CM Siddaramaiah, others; CBI probe sought

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathy BM, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, and others on a writ appeal seeking CBI probe into the MUDA scam.

Activist Snehamayi Krishna, who had filed a complaint alleging irregularities in allotment of 14 sites to the CM’s wife by MUDA, in his appeal, challenged the single bench order on February 7, rejecting his writ petition seeking a CBI probe into the matter.

The petitioner contented that the single judge “completely erred in framing questions that was never urged and pleaded before the court” and failed to note that the CM and others are involved in misappropriation of the sites and when such high functionaries are involved then such investigation must be entrusted to independent agencies, which are not under the control of state government.

A division bench of Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice KV Aravind ordered to issue notice.