Nation Herald case will not cow down Congress, says Kharge

BELAGAVI/KALABURAGI : Taking a swipe at the Narendra Modi-led government over Enforcement Directorate’s chargesheet against Congress top leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said Congress will not cow down to the Centre’s tactics to get cases filed by ED against party leaders.

“National Herald newspaper was established by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1937 to mobilise people’s support and inspire them to join the freedom movement. Filing cases against Sonia is shameful. The Gandhi family has already sacrificed two lives (former PMs Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi), and we are not afraid of anything. Your (BJP’s) mouthpiece, Organiser, is spreading divisive content. It recently targeted Waqf properties and claimed Waqf Board staked claim on Christian lands — only to retract later,”said Kharge.

Inaugurating the Kalyana Karnataka Job Fair (Yuva Samruddhi Sammelana) at KCT College Grounds in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, he slammed BJP’s recent attempts to invoke Dr BR Ambedkar’s legacy, saying, “You (BJP) never respected Ambedkar. It was Congress that entrusted Ambedkar with the responsibility to draft the Constitution. You have tarnished his name.”

Kharge called on Congress leaders in Karnataka to stay united and said, “Regardless of your internal differences, stand together. Otherwise, Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will target and threaten you. But we (Congress) will not be cowed down by their attacks. We will fight and put BJP out of power.”