AI to help public navigate maze of Government orders, circulars in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Soon, people seeking Government Orders, notifications and circulars for information on various services and schemes can get them all within a few clicks. Perhaps for the first time in the country, the Karnataka government is taking the help of Artificial Intelligence to make government documents available to the public on one platform.

Most government departments, particularly those that interact with the public directly, keep issuing Government Orders, circulars, notifications and other documents from time to time.

The Centre for e-Governance (CeG) has identified four to five departments to start with, including revenue, rural development and panchayat raj, where there is more citizen engagement.

Dr Dileesh Sasi, Chief Executive Officer, CeG, said these documents can be searched on each department website using keywords. “We are targeting department-wise. This is a huge task. To choose government documents, the department heads should inform us about the relevant ones. Some departments have British-era documents,” he said, adding that they want to make available all GOs, notifications and circulars on one platform.

Shreevyas HM, Project Director, Artificial Intelligence Cell, CeG, said Each government website will have a pop-up window, and users can ask for the required documents.