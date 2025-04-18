BJP protests after KCET candidate denied entry to exam hall for refusing to remove sacred thread

KALABURAGI: The BJP slammed the Karnataka government over an incident where a candidate was denied entry to the KCET exam at Sai Spurti Exam Centre in Bidar for refusing to remove the Janivara (sacred thread).

In the Janakrosha Yatra held at Kalaburagi, as well as in the press conference by BJP State unit President B Y Vijayendra and chief whip of opposition parties in the legislative council, N Ravikumar, criticised the government for not allowing the candidate to write the KCET exams for the simple reason that he was wearing the sacred thread.

Both the leaders said that the BJP has no objection to restricting the candidates from carrying objectionable materials. Let them check using necessary instruments and let them conduct the exams using CCTV cameras, and let them take action against those indulging in malpractice.

Previously in the KPSC exam, the authorities have pressurized the women to remove her Mangalasutra before entering the exam hall. Now the authorities have not allowed the candidate, Suchivrat Kulkarni, to write Mathematics of KCET on Thursday for refusing to remove the sacred thread before entering the exam centre situated at Sai Spurti School. The government has become inhuman.

Vijayendra and Ravikumar said that the government should conduct a special examination for Suchivrat to write his mathematics paper as not allowing him would spoil his future. If the government fails to do so, BJP would launch severe agitation in and outside the state legislature, they warned.