Congress government diverted guarantee scheme funds, is raising taxes: BY Vijayendra

VIJAYAPURA/BAGALKOT: The rise in prices of diesel, petrol, milk and other essential commodities has made the life of common people miserable under the Congress government in Karnataka, BJP state president and MLA BY Vijayendra said here on Thursday.

Addressing the media before participating in the party’s Janakrosh Yatra in Vijayapura on Thursday, he said the government, which came to power on the promise of implementing guarantee schemes, has diverted the funds and is focusing on increasing prices of essential commodities. “Congress leaders are unable to leave Bengaluru and visit rural areas for fear of a backlash,” he said.

Earlier in the day, he launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bagalkot. Addressing a public meeting, he questioned the CM’s contribution to the poor, Dalits and farmers during his tenure.

He alleged that farmer suicides have increased under Siddaramaiah’s leadership, along with incidents of cow slaughter, and what he termed “insults against Hindu girls” and “love jihad”. He challenged the CM to list his achievements during his five-year term, and accused him of not doing enough for the state.

Alleging that the government was biased, he claimed that while the previous BJP government under Yediyurappa allowed farmers to instal transformers for Rs 25,000, the current government demands Rs 2.5-3 lakh. “Siddaramaiah sheds crocodile tears for farmers but burdens them with high costs,” he said.

Vijayendra also took up the state government’s welfare schemes, alleging preferential treatment for Muslims. He questioned the provision of Rs 50,000 for marriage of Muslim girls, and Rs 30 lakh for Muslim youth going abroad for higher education, asking, “Are there no poor people among Hindus?”

He accused the Congress government of being anti-people, anti-farmer and anti-Hindu, citing increased prices of over 50 public services, and the alleged misuse of Rs 38,000 crore meant for Scheduled Castes and Tribes. He also condemned the “growing appeasement of minorities” under the current administration. Several prominent leaders, including MP PC Gaddigoudar, Govind Karjol, present and former MLAs and leaders were present.

‘YATNAL EXIT HAS NOT BENEFITED PARTY’

BJP state president BY Vijayendra has claimed that though the expulsion of Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has not benefited the party, party leaders are uniting to fight the ruling Congress government. He told the media before joining the Janakrosha Yatra, that party leaders are working to unite and strengthen the organisation.