Controversy over demanding to remove sacred thread at KCET; Higher Education Minister seeks report, action

"I have asked the Executive Director of KEA to give a complete report. Responsibility for conducting CET is given to the respective DCs. We have a set of protocols and they have to work as per these protocols. We do not have any rule that specifies candidates not to wear Janivaara or any sacred thread before entering examination hall '' he said. He said if such a case happened, they would take this issue seriously.

Further Minister said once he gets the report, he can speak with more clarity. "If this incident happened, it is too much. This incident tells the bad mindset of people. All of us need to respect the traditions and rituals of any caste and religion. I don't encourage such acts. We were told two incidents had been reported, but nowhere in the state we got any such reports. Such an incident had never happened before. The Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha has objected and I understand their emotions".

Minister said once they get the comprehensive report on this incident and if they found it wrong, they shall take action. He also said there has been a report where the boy was sent back after he refused to remove the thread. If that is the case, we will check the alternative. When asked if they allowed the student who missed the exam to take exams, the Minister said he was getting the report. "We did not face this before, this is a completely new problem. This is a special case. We will discuss it with officials and we are aware of his future'' he added,