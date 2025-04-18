Eight-year-old boy dies of Kyasanur Forest Disease in Manipal

SHIVAMOGGA: An 8-year-old boy died of Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) at KMC Hospital in Manipal on Thursday night.

The deceased, Rachit, is from Dattarajapura village, under the jurisdiction of the Konandur Primary Health Centre in Thirthahalli taluk.

According to health officials, Rachit’s sister, Ramya, was admitted to JC Hospital in Thirthahalli on April 4 with a fever. After undergoing testing, she was confirmed positive for KFD.

The following day, April 5, Rachit experienced fatigue and vomiting and was admitted to the same hospital, where he also tested positive for the virus.

On April 6, both children were shifted to KMC Hospital in Manipal, where they received free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka (ABArK) scheme.

While Ramya responded to treatment and was discharged, Rachit’s health failed to improve. He remained under intensive care at the hospital. Despite efforts by doctors, his condition deteriorated, and he died late on Thursday night. The hospital authorities confirmed the death and said the treatment did not yield the desired results.