Eight-year-old boy dies of Kyasanur Forest Disease in Manipal

SHIVAMOGGA: An 8-year-old boy died of Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) at KMC Hospital in Manipal on Thursday night.
The deceased, Rachit, is from Dattarajapura village, under the jurisdiction of the Konandur Primary Health Centre in Thirthahalli taluk.
According to health officials, Rachit’s sister, Ramya, was admitted to JC Hospital in Thirthahalli on April 4 with a fever. After undergoing testing, she was confirmed positive for KFD.
The following day, April 5, Rachit experienced fatigue and vomiting and was admitted to the same hospital, where he also tested positive for the virus.
On April 6, both children were shifted to KMC Hospital in Manipal, where they received free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka (ABArK) scheme.
While Ramya responded to treatment and was discharged, Rachit’s health failed to improve. He remained under intensive care at the hospital. Despite efforts by doctors, his condition deteriorated, and he died late on Thursday night. The hospital authorities confirmed the death and said the treatment did not yield the desired results.
District In-charge Minister Madhu Bangarappa, a few days back, conducted a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office and directed the administration to take appropriate measures to control the spread of KFD in the district. He also discussed Rachit’s condition with doctors at the Manipal hospital and instructed them to provide the best possible care.
Thirthahalli MLA Araga Jnanendra held a meeting with local officials in Thirthahalli and offered guidance on measures to contain KFD.
He directed health department officials and staff to act promptly and take necessary steps. He also remained in regular contact with the doctors treating Rachit and requested them to ensure quality treatment. Despite all efforts, Rachit’s death has caused deep sorrow across the community.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegade has directed health department officials to conduct a thorough investigation into the death and submit a detailed report.
Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), commonly known as monkey fever, is a tick-borne viral hemorrhagic illness endemic to parts of southern India, particularly in the Western Ghats region.
The disease is caused by the Kyasanur Forest Disease virus (KFDV), which is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected hard ticks. Monkeys often act as amplifying hosts, and outbreaks are typically associated with areas where monkey deaths have occurred. There is no specific antiviral treatment for KFD; management primarily involves supportive care.
Vaccination is available in endemic regions as a preventive measure, along with tick control and public health awareness campaigns. Meanwhile, the new KFD vaccine is likely to be available for use by 2026.