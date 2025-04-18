Mysore varsity inks pact with Sringeri Mutt to digitise, publish 13k manuscripts

MYSURU: In a new collaboration aimed at preserving and promoting the country’s rich intellectual heritage, the Oriental Research Institute (ORI) of the University of Mysore, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Shri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri, leading to beginning of an ambitious scholarly initiative focusing on unpublished manuscripts.

As per the MoU, a descriptive catalogue of approximately 13,000 rare manuscripts will be meticulously prepared by scholars, offering invaluable insights into ancient Indian knowledge systems and select manuscripts of literary, philosophical, and historical significance will be published as a book, making these hidden treasures accessible to a wider academic audience.

The catalogue will also be digitised and transformed into a fully searchable online database.

The estimated budget for the project is Rs 92.4 lakh and the Memorandum of Understanding was signed by UoM Registrar MK Savitha and Administrative Officer of the Sringeri Sharada Peetham PA Murali.

Director of Oriental Research Institute Dr Madhusudhanacharya said that the initiative is set to shine light on hidden gems of literature, philosophy, and science, some of which may date back several centuries.