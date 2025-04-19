Caste survey is scientific, says revenue minister Krishna Byre Gowda

KOLAR: Questioning critics of the caste survey, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda stated that it was conducted scientifically.

Speaking to reporters after participating in a village fair organised in Chowdadenahalli on Friday, the minister said that discussions have already taken place on the survey. “The ministers also expressed their opinions and the next decision will be Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s,” he said, adding that in a democratic system, all can voice their opinion.

After a detailed discussion, the CM will take a decision, and there is no dispute around personal opinions, he clarified.

The minister added that there are false reactions and misunderstandings about the discussions, “but I do not agree that it is unscientific. Let the discussions be based on facts. It is not right to say that it is unscientific,” he said.

Around 1.3 crore families, and around 6 crore people participated in the survey. Do all of them belong to the same caste and religion,” he questioned. Also, the census was conducted in 30,000 villages.