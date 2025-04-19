Even craft beer alcoholic drink, can damage liver: Doctors

BENGALURU: While craft beer is often seen as a premium and natural alternative to regular alcohol, ahead of World Liver Day (April 19), doctors have raised concerns about its impact on liver health. Despite its natural ingredients, craft beer is still an alcoholic drink with the same effects on the liver as any other, experts say, highlighting that the liver is one of the few organs capable of self-repair, but alcohol interferes with its regenerative capacity.

They explained that regular exposure can impair the liver’s ability to regenerate, making it vulnerable to damage over time and leading to progression of liver damage, moving from mild fatty changes to irreversible conditions like cirrhosis.

Dr Suresh Raghavaiah, HOD and Senior Consultant - Gastrointestinal (GI) and Hepatopancreatobiliary (HPB) and multi-organ transplant surgery at Gleneagles BGS Hospital, explained that while craft beer is often perceived as a premium or safer alternative, it still contains alcohol that the liver must metabolise. “Consistent consumption — such as two to three pints several times a week — can strain the liver over time, leading to fat accumulation, inflammation, and in some cases, alcoholic liver disease,” he said.

Unlike heavy drinking, this pattern of moderate but regular intake often goes unnoticed until the damage becomes severe. Beer is no less harmful than hard liquor when consumed regularly.

Many craft beers have a higher alcohol by volume (ABV) than commercial lagers. Combined with high-fat foods typically consumed in pub settings, the liver faces added stress, Dr Raghavaiah added.

Dr Sonal Asthana, Lead Consultant, HPB and liver transplant surgery at Aster CMI Hospital, explained that while the liver can regenerate, repeated alcohol exposure, even from moderate or occasional drinking, can gradually dull this power.

For younger beer enthusiasts who assume their bodies can “bounce back”, this silent wear and tear can fast-forward liver ageing, transforming mild, reversible changes into permanent scarring or cirrhosis before symptoms even appear, Dr Sonal said, highlighting that another hidden danger is the casual mixing of alcohol with common medications.

“Many people take over-the-counter painkillers like paracetamol the morning after a few beers, unaware that this combination can spike liver toxicity. Even therapeutic doses, taken while alcohol is still being processed by the body, can lead to elevated liver enzymes and long-term harm often without any immediate signs,” she added.