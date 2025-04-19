Son of late underworld Don Muthappa Rai shot at by unknown assailants in Karnataka

BENGALURU: In a suspected case of mistaken identity, a miscreant opened fire at the SUV of Rikki Rai, son of late underworld don turned social activist N Muthappa Rai, outside his bungalow in Bidadi, Ramanagara district, shortly after midnight on Saturday.
The attack, which occurred around 12.10 am, left Rikki and his driver Raju injured. The duo, along with Rikki’s gunman, were en route to Bengaluru in a black SUV when the assailant, positioned behind the compound wall of a neighbouring private property, opened fire at the vehicle's front door.
Rikki, seated in the front passenger seat, suffered injuries to his nose and right shoulder. He was rushed to a private hospital in Bengaluru and is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Raju is reported to have sustained minor injuries.
Ramanagara district Superintendent of Police, R Srinivas Gowda, said, “Out of the three persons in the SUV, two have sustained injuries and one of them is being treated as an inpatient. Prima facie it appears that the miscreant has opened one round fire. FSL examinations will throw light on the exact number of rounds fired. Statements from the injured is crucial to know the possible reasons behind the murder attempt.”
Police suspect an insider's involvement, as the assailant appeared to have precise knowledge of Rikki's movements.
“Rikki is always surrounded by a team of bodyguards. Usually it was Rikki who would drive the SUV. But giving the keys to Raju to drive, Rikki was sitting next to him. Due to the black tinted glass of the SUV, the accused was unable to aim the target exactly. Assuming that Rikki was driving, the accused shot at the door,” a senior police officer said.
Investigators believe the bullet may have been aimed at the door glass, but ultimately struck the door panel. It remains unclear whether the injuries were caused by the bullet or by the driver swerving the vehicle in an attempt to flee.
The Bidadi police have registered a case and further investigations are underway.