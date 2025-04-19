Son of late underworld Don Muthappa Rai shot at by unknown assailants in Karnataka

Ramanagara district Superintendent of Police, R Srinivas Gowda, said, “Out of the three persons in the SUV, two have sustained injuries and one of them is being treated as an inpatient. Prima facie it appears that the miscreant has opened one round fire. FSL examinations will throw light on the exact number of rounds fired. Statements from the injured is crucial to know the possible reasons behind the murder attempt.”

Police suspect an insider's involvement, as the assailant appeared to have precise knowledge of Rikki's movements.

“Rikki is always surrounded by a team of bodyguards. Usually it was Rikki who would drive the SUV. But giving the keys to Raju to drive, Rikki was sitting next to him. Due to the black tinted glass of the SUV, the accused was unable to aim the target exactly. Assuming that Rikki was driving, the accused shot at the door,” a senior police officer said.

Investigators believe the bullet may have been aimed at the door glass, but ultimately struck the door panel. It remains unclear whether the injuries were caused by the bullet or by the driver swerving the vehicle in an attempt to flee.

The Bidadi police have registered a case and further investigations are underway.