Australia pledges Rs 13.6 crore for Sri Krishna Centre in Sydney

UDUPI : Michelle Rowland, Minister for Communications and Federal Member for Greenway, has announced a major funding commitment to support the construction of the Sri Krishna Place of Worship and Cultural Centre at Marsden Park, Sydney, Australia.

The proposed development is set to become the largest Krishna temple complex in the Southern Hemisphere. Addressing a gathering at the Krishna Temple premises recently, Minister Rowland in her remarks said 800-year-old Udupi Krishna tradition - has a spiritual lineage rooted in Karnataka, India. ‘’It is especially upheld by the revered Udupi Krishna Mutt and Sri Puthige Mutt’’.

Applauding the community outreach spearheaded by Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji of Sri Puthige Mutt, Udupi, she said if the Albanese Government is re-elected, fund of $2.5 million (Rs 13.63 crore) will be given towards the creation of the Sri Krishna Community Hall at Marsden Park’’. Here at Sydney, Sri Puthige Mutt’s branch is operating and doing community services.

Prasanna Acharya, international secretary of Sri Puthige Mutt, told TNIE that considering the great community services led by Sri Puthige Mutt in Sydney, the minister Rowland pledged her support. “If the labour party wins the election, the fund will come and the development of Sri Krishna Cultural Center will take place. The land for the same project has already been purchased by Sri Puthige Mutt in Marsden Park, Sydney,’’ she said.