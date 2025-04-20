Former Karnataka DGP found dead at Bengaluru home; wife allegedly confessed to killing 'monster'

BENGALURU: Former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his residence here on Sunday evening. The 68-year-old's body was found with injuries, raising suspicions of foul play.

Om Prakash retired from the service in 2017 and had been staying with wife Pallavi, his son and daughter in the city's HSR Layout.

The HSR Layout police have filed an FIR based on a complaint filed by his son and started their investigation into Prakash's death. They have detained his wife over her alleged role in the incident.

"On Sunday evening at around 4.30 pm, Pallavi called one of her friends--the wife of an ex-IPS officer saying that she killed a monster (Prakash). She later dialled 112 and informed the police about the incident. We alerted the team to visit the retired cop's residence located on 14th Cross, HSR Layout," said a police attached to the HSR Layout police station.

"A police team along with Scene of Crime Officer (SOCO) visited the home. Prakash was found dead on the ground floor of the three-storied house, lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab injuries. At the time of the incident, his wife Pallavi and his daughter were present in the house," the police added.