Former Karnataka DGP found dead at Bengaluru home; wife allegedly confessed to killing 'monster'

BENGALURU: Former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his residence here on Sunday evening. The 68-year-old's body was found with injuries, raising suspicions of foul play.
Om Prakash retired from the service in 2017 and had been staying with wife Pallavi, his son and daughter in the city's HSR Layout.
The HSR Layout police have filed an FIR based on a complaint filed by his son and started their investigation into Prakash's death. They have detained his wife over her alleged role in the incident.
"On Sunday evening at around 4.30 pm, Pallavi called one of her friends--the wife of an ex-IPS officer saying that she killed a monster (Prakash). She later dialled 112 and informed the police about the incident. We alerted the team to visit the retired cop's residence located on 14th Cross, HSR Layout," said a police attached to the HSR Layout police station.
"A police team along with Scene of Crime Officer (SOCO) visited the home. Prakash was found dead on the ground floor of the three-storied house, lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab injuries. At the time of the incident, his wife Pallavi and his daughter were present in the house," the police added.
He also said that there were no signs of forced entry into the house and the police have taken Pallavi, the prime suspect, for questioning. The cop's body was sent to St John’s Hospital for post-mortem.
"There were property disputes going on within the family, leading to strong suspicion of a close family member involved in the murder. The cop had shared with his close associates that his life is under threat. There were marital disputes as well," said another police official investigating the case, adding that all angles are being probed.
Karnataka DGP Alok Mohan, Bangalore City Police Commissioner B Dayananda and other top brass visited the spot for inspection. A forensic team also visited the spot immediately.
Speaking to reporters, Additional Commissioner of Police Vikas Kumar Vikash said, “Based on the information received around 4.30 pm, Hoysala personnel arrived at the spot and found that a murder had taken place."
Kumar said that it appears that a weapon was used to inflict physical injuries and that further details will be known after the post-mortem report is received. He added, there were three people in the house (Prakash, his wife and daughter), including Om Prakash during the crime.
"One of them has provided information regarding the murder. A weapon has been seized from the house. The building has been secured. A complaint has been registered based on a statement given by Om Prakash’s son, and an FIR has been filed. Further investigation is underway," Vikash added.
Om Prakash, originally from Champaran district in Bihar, was a 1981-batch IPS officer. He served as the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) of Karnataka from 2015 until his retirement in 2017.