Four injured after illegal banner falls on car in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Around four people, including a father and daughter who were travelling in a car, sustained minor injuries after a large unauthorised banner fell on them on Saturday, near Nagarabhavi Circle.

The flex was put up to wish Vijayanagar MLA M Krishnappa and his son Priya Krishna, who is Govindarajanagar MLA, on their birthdays.

The Byatarayanapura traffic police said the incident occurred around 4 pm following rain and strong winds. Two people escaped with minor injuries, and two other men were injured.

According to the traffic police, the car was damaged and due to the incident, traffic was disrupted. Meanwhile, the jurisdictional Chandra Layout police said that no complaints have been filed so far.

Reacting to the incident, netizens slammed the government, pointing out that despite a ban on banners, every corner of the city is covered with them.