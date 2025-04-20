I proposed Kharge’s name for CM’s post, says Muniyappa

HOSKOTE (BENGALURU RURAL DISTRICT): “After Dharam Singh’s tenure as chief minister, I suggested Mallikarjun Kharge’s name for the CM’s post as he was a tall leader of the party,” said Food and Civil Supplies and Bengaluru Rural district in-charge minister KH Muniyappa, here on Friday.

He told reporters that when Siddaramaiah became chief minister in his first term, senior Congress leader Dr G Parameshwara, who was the then KPCC president, had been defeated. “I appealed to the Congress high command to appoint him as the deputy chief minister, considering his service to the party,” Muniyappa said

On changing the chief minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president posts, which are now held by Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, Muniyappa said the decision will be taken by the party high command,

If the chief minister is being changed, Dalits will definitely appeal to the high command to choose a leader from the community, he said.

On PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi visit to his residence, he said it was a casual call and they discussed development works in Bengaluru Rural district. “Politics was not part of the discussion. When Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan visited our house, we discussed development work,” he added.