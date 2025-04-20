Kantharaj defends caste survey; slams BJP, dominant caste groups for baseless claims

BENGALURU: Rebutting allegations of inaccuracy and political manipulation in terms of the state’s controversial socio-economic caste survey, H Kantharaj, former chairman of the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, slammed the Opposition BJP and sections of dominant caste groups like the Lingayats and Vokkaligas for branding the report “unscientific”.

“This survey is perfectly scientific. All such criticisms are baseless and unfounded,” Kantharaj told TNIE.

Kantharaj, a former additional advocate general, said the survey was not cobbled together in haste, but executed with clinical precision.

“We roped in 1.35 lakh enumerators, all qualified government employees, along with tens of thousands of supervisors - a total manpower of 1.6 lakh. These were not amateurs; many were experienced school teachers. We also took the expertise of top minds from IIMs and other premier institutions,” he added.

On claims that enumerators never visited certain households, he stated:

“Our teams covered every inch of Karnataka for nearly a month. For locked homes, we gave three extensions, advertised across TV and newspapers. Dozens of citizens who missed out, called us and gave their details. What more can we do? If someone claims, years later, that we didn’t knock on their door - well, that’s not on us.”

Asked about Lingayats claiming their numbers were reduced, he said,

“Whatever the respondent claimed was his caste and sub-caste, we took it down. Who are we to dispute it or correct it?” About many communities claiming their numbers are divided; for eg., the fishermen community, which is claiming that they are listed under Gangamathastha, Besta, Koli, Mogaveera and other heads, he said whatever the person claimed was his caste or sub-caste was recorded.