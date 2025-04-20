Sacred thread row erupts in Karnataka; protests intensify over alleged discrimination during CET exams

BENGALURU, HUBBALLI, BIDAR, SHIVAMOGGA, DAVANAGERE: A storm of protest has engulfed Karnataka following reports that students were allegedly forced to remove their Janivara (sacred thread) before entering CET examination halls in Bidar and Shivamogga, triggering a fierce backlash from religious groups, political leaders, and civil society alike.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi led the charge, denouncing the act as a “direct assault on religious belief”. He slammed the Congress government in the state for its tepid response, calling the mere suspension of two home guards involved as “grossly inadequate”.

“It’s not just Brahmins who wear the sacred thread. This is about faith. The government must issue immediate and clear guidelines,” Joshi declared, linking the incident to what he called a pattern of Congress-led “distractions” to deflect from administrative failures.

The controversy intensified after CCTV footage from the examination centres surfaced. In Bidar, officials reportedly pressured Suchivrat Kulkarni to remove his sacred thread or forfeit his right to write the exam. In Shivamogga, another student faced a similar ordeal. Though later allowed to write the exam, the incident ignited fury, with Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde confirming the suspension of home guards and a probe into the “prima facie insult to religious sentiment”.