20-year-old man arrested for attacking Wing Commander in road rage incident

BENGALURU: An Indian Air Force Wing Commander was attacked by a biker near the Gopalan Mall bus stop on Old Madras Road in Byappanahalli area on Monday morning around 6.30 am.

Aditya Bose, a Wing Commander, along with his wife Madhumita, a Sqaudron Leader, were reportedly going to the bus stop in their car from the DRDO Colony in CV Raman Nagar, when the incident happened. Bose was scheduled to fly to Kolkata to admit his father to a hospital.

The incident came to light after Bose shared two videos on social media. The videos have gone viral.

The jurisdictional Byappanahalli police who took cognisance of the videos registered a case and in a swift operation arrested the 20-year-old biker identified as Vikas, a resident of Babusaab Palya. The police have registered a case of causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means (118 BNS) against the bike rider.

"The attack on the wing commander was due to road rage. The incident happened on Monday morning and by noon, the accused had been arrested. The Byappanahalli police have registered a case against the accused," D Devaraja, DCP, East said.