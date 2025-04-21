20-year-old man arrested for attacking Wing Commander in road rage incident

BENGALURU: An Indian Air Force Wing Commander was attacked by a biker near the Gopalan Mall bus stop on Old Madras Road in Byappanahalli area on Monday morning around 6.30 am.
Aditya Bose, a Wing Commander, along with his wife Madhumita, a Sqaudron Leader, were reportedly going to the bus stop in their car from the DRDO Colony in CV Raman Nagar, when the incident happened. Bose was scheduled to fly to Kolkata to admit his father to a hospital.
The incident came to light after Bose shared two videos on social media. The videos have gone viral.
The jurisdictional Byappanahalli police who took cognisance of the videos registered a case and in a swift operation arrested the 20-year-old biker identified as Vikas, a resident of Babusaab Palya. The police have registered a case of causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means (118 BNS) against the bike rider.
"The attack on the wing commander was due to road rage. The incident happened on Monday morning and by noon, the accused had been arrested. The Byappanahalli police have registered a case against the accused," D Devaraja, DCP, East said.
Bose in the first video states that a bike suddenly came from behind and stopped our car near Gopalan Grand Mall in CV Raman Nagar.
"The biker started abusing in Kannada. After seeing the DRDO sticker on the car, he started abusing many things in Kannada. He also abused my wife. I could not bear it. When I was stepping out of the car, he took his bike keys and hit me on my forehead. I started bleeding and also shouted at him saying that this is how you people defend whom we defend, treat the person from the army," he said.
He added, "More people came surprisingly and started abusing us stating that we are doing wrong things. The biker took a stone and tried hitting our car. When I tried to stop, he attacked me with the stone and hit my head. Thankfully my wife was there to take me out of the situation. We went to the police station but presently there was no response. We will see it further."
"This is what Karnataka has become. I believed in Kannada, but seeing the truth, the reality of the main heartland of Karnataka, I could not believe it. God help us. God gave me the power not to retaliate. Tomorrow if law and order does not help me, I will retaliate and then these people will have it. Please help me," he further said in the video.
In the video Bose's face and head can be seen smeared with blood from the injuries on his forehead and behind the head.
Few hours after posting the video, Bose uploaded another video where he appeared in bandages.
In the second video, Bose said that around 6.30 am, his wife was dropping him near the Gopalan mall bus stop when the biker approached their car from the right and started banging the window after seeing his wife in the driver’s seat. The accused is alleged to have damaged the window with the stone and hit Bose with the same stone.
Bose in the second video admits to having hit the biker and pushing him in self-defence after his finger was bit by the bike rider. He claimed that he lost his phone and keys.
Further investigations are on.