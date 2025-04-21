87 complaints of unlawful detention filed with SHRC in 3 months in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Despite strict rules in place against detention, State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) received 87 complaints of ‘unlawful detention’ in just three months.

Among the total 9,556 cases registered by SHRC, this year, over 78 per cent were against the police department and its excesses. According to data from the SHRC, 5,341 new cases and 271 suo motu cases were registered in 2025. The total includes 3,944 pending cases from 2024. Of the total, 6,664 cases were disposed of by March 2025, while 2,892 remain pending.

The highest number of complaints were received from Bengaluru city and Bengaluru Rural district. In 2024 alone, SHRC registered 153 cases related to unlawful detention.

Speaking to TNIE, T Sham Bhatt, the Acting Chairperson of the Commission, said the Commission has been visiting 21 districts across the state to address the problems, so complainants no longer need to travel to Bengaluru. This year, the Commission has recommended that the government should compensate victims with over Rs 2.5 crore and take disciplinary action against those found guilty.

Bhatt further said officials are inspecting hostels, bus stops, district prisons, and government hospitals to crack down on facilities.

The officials are also working to raise awareness among the public to report any human rights violations.

Bengaluru-based activist and Advocate Vinay Srinivasa said migrant workers are among the most common victims of unlawful detention. Although there are strict rules in place against such detention, they are often not followed. Most people are unaware of their rights and are afraid to file complaints against the police.

Moreover, they often do not know whom to approach or how to file a case, he said. He further pointed out that senior police officers also need to exercise greater supervision over lower-ranking personnel, as most of the victims tend to be from poor or middle-class backgrounds and are often targeted for money.

A senior city police officer said, “If any innocent person has been detained and money was demanded, the responsible officer must be punished.

However, in some cases, the police cannot strictly go by the book to uncover the truth and understand the offence,” he added.