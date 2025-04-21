D K Shivakumar says Congress will return to power in 2028, aims for 10 seats in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

MANGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday said as per his survey, the Congress will return to power in 2028 and the party will win 10 seats in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

Speaking to reporters in Belthangady on the party’s strategy in the coastal region, he said, “We won only two seats in Dakshina Kannada. There is a strong government in the state. We will return to power; there is no doubt about it. People voted for the BJP and elected them in the last elections. But it is the Congress that is helping every family, not the BJP. We have to make people understand that.”

Asked about the Congress following soft Hindutva, Shivakumar said, “Who says that Dakshina Kannada is a Hindutva fortress? Dakshina Kannada is a fortress of all religions. The water here, the temples, dargah, environment and atmosphere, the sea—do they belong to one caste or religion? The religious centres here are for everyone. The BJP says ‘Hindu Navu Ondhu’ but we consider all Hindus, Christians, Muslims, Jains, Lingayats, Vokkaligas, Billavas and all communities as one. We protect every section of the society.”

Addressing a party rally later, the minister stressed the need to protect Gandhian principles and constitutional values. “The party takes all religions together and works for their welfare,” he said.

He pointed out that when the Congress announced the five guarantees, the BJP had said that it can’t be implemented. “But women have benefitted under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. Women who voted for the BJP also thanked the Congress. BJP is trying to stop all the guarantees, but they will not succeed. The lotus should be in the pond and the hand that donates should be in power.

Stating that as per his survey, they will win 10 seats in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, he said in Belthangady too, the Congress candidate will win.

“We have better plans to generate employment in the coastal region. In 2028, the Congress will return to power. Coastal Karnataka was the fortress of the Congress and we have hopes of winning the region again. Be ready as elections to local administrations will be announced any time. Nobody is permanent in politics. Our priority is protecting our party workers as they are our wealth.”