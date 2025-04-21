EXPRESS DIALOGUES | Infra to be developed under Brand Bengaluru: SR Umashankar, Additional CS of Urban Development

From a slew of infrastructure projects announced for Bengaluru, to initiatives taken by the state government to foster growth in Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities, SR Umashankar, Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department (UDD), shared key aspects related to infrastructure development in the state.
In an interaction with the TNIE editorial team, he said while the state is lagging behind in terms of infrastructure, the government is fast-forwarding the implementation of key projects. Excerpts from the interaction.
After nearly a one-year stint as Additional Chief Secretary of the UDD, you are retiring from service in a few days. What changes have happened during your tenure?
As ACS, UDD, my work mainly concentrates on the development of Bengaluru city and its maintenance. At present, we estimate the city’s population to be 1.4 crore. That being so, it is important to diagnose the issue. Our infrastructure is 10 years behind. I told the UDD to start something massive for the city, otherwise in three years, we will be in a bad situation. The government has initiated ‘Brand Bengaluru’, under which it wants to show results in eight sectors, the major one being infrastructure.
In 2025-26, in the state as well as BBMP budget, we announced a slew of big projects. Projects for more than Rs 1 lakh crore have been announced, including the Rs 27,000-crore worth 73-km Peripheral Ring Road. The BBMP and BDA were not in a position to take up the project. So we took the guarantee from the state government and went for a loan, and have started land acquisition. Maybe in three years, when the project is completed, it will ease traffic. Another mega project we have taken up is the Tunnel Road.
Are scientific studies being conducted before starting the Tunnel Road project?
Yes, tests have been done. Two major tunnels — north-south and east-west — are planned to ease CBD traffic. It’s a PPP project, and initial talks have been held with investors, based on their technical inputs. A DPR is yet to be done, it will include soil tests and final cost estimates — which is expected to be around Rs 40,000 crore. Due to the lack of large tunnelling machines in India, twin tunnels are planned with three lanes each.
Is Bengaluru’s geological crust suitable for tunnel construction?
Yes, Bengaluru’s crust is conducive for tunnelling, as it consists of hard rock, which has already been proven through Metro construction. Geologists have approved it. However, challenges may arise due to the deeper tunnel depth of 50-60 feet, compared to the smaller and shallower Metro tunnels.
Was a proposal for an additional tunnel road connecting highways discussed during the recent meeting between the CM and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari?
The Union minister also endorsed tunnel roads as a better solution. These proposals are still in early stages. Like the Metro, which faced initial challenges but improved over time, the tunnel project will take longer initially, but will become smoother as experience and financing improve.
Why can’t we improve the frequency of Metro services, considered it’s one of the best and fastest modes of transport?
Frequency can’t be increased beyond a limit due to technical constraints. Currently, trains run every 5 minutes during peak times. A shorter gap could cause signalling and mechanical issues, leading to accidents.
Is it possible to add more coaches to increase capacity?
No, adding more coaches isn’t feasible. The platforms and tracks are designed to handle a fixed load. Since the Metro is elevated, it cannot support weight beyond the calculated load due to structural limitations. Safety factors and the design of the system also need to be considered, and the tracks can’t accommodate excessive load like ground-level railways.
Why can’t we make the Metro more affordable?
If the government is capable of subsidizing, it could make the Metro more affordable. However, the Central government only contributes 13% of the total cost, and it would require more to subsidise. Metro fares were not increased for many years, imagine the increase in the cost of operations.
What are the challenges before Urban Local Bodies, including BBMP, to be financially independent?
Octroi, a tax on goods entering the city, was abolished. If octroi is allowed to continue, local bodies need not worry about finances. For example, Bengaluru alone is generating around Rs 5lakh crore in the form of taxes from GST. Property tax is one of the major revenues for ULBs, like BBMP. We are number one in India, and there is no problem in collection, but in bringing lakhs of properties outside the tax net, which we are working on without violating the SC ruling.
There seems to be a lot of confusion among property taxpayers on ‘parking tax’...
It is a favour to the public. Earlier, parking area too was calculated in the total area of the property, but is now leading to higher taxes. To encourage properties to make provision for parking, the fee is fixed at Rs 2 per sqft for residential buildings and Rs 3 per sqft for commercial buildings. Also, we have allowed property owners to use up to 4.5 metres for stilt parking. For instance, if a building’s maximum permissible height is 15 metres, they can add another 4.5 metres stilt parking. So contrary to the concern raised, the new parking tax will be beneficial to people.
What about the development of tier-2 cities? Does the government intend to promote their growth?
The intent is very much there. It is reflected in our policies, be they industrial or investment-related. We have different investment policies for different sectors, and in each, we’ve incentivized investment in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. But investors are not moving. People are lured by the name of Bengaluru. Karnataka is recognized globally largely because of Bengaluru, that’s the magnetic pull of the city.
What is your opinion on the proposed Greater Bangalore Authority? Do we really need six or seven municipal corporations?
BBMP area has become too large, both geographically and population-wise. If someone from Mahadevapura or Kengeri has to come to the city centre to resolve an issue, it becomes very difficult. One commissioner cannot effectively manage the affairs of such distant locations, so decentralizing administration has several advantages.
But the Delhi model of two municipal corporations failed?
Delhi was made completely independent, which led to coordination problems. In the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), we’ve studied older models and specifically looked at Bengaluru’s issues. We’ve made provisions for up to seven corporations, but we don’t need to start with all seven. The government could begin with just three. In that case, there would be three corporations and one overarching institution, the GBA.
These corporations will retain their constitutional powers as per the 74th Amendment and function independently within their jurisdictions. GBA will handle coordination and macro-level planning, especially for infrastructure projects like roads or Metro lines that span multiple regions. The GBA will not receive funds from these corporations; instead, it will be funded directly by the state government to undertake large-scale infrastructure projects. This setup ensures both coordination and local autonomy so that each corporation can address area-specific issues more effectively.
Bengaluru has an international reputation, yet struggles with garbage and flooding issues. Why is that?
Bengaluru is not a small town where problems can be solved once and for all. We have comprehensive plans, and a lot of work is being done but only the failures get highlighted. Just imagine if waste wasn’t cleared every day, what would the city look like? The very absence of uncollected waste shows how much is being done daily. Bengaluru generates nearly 6,000 tonnes of waste every day. Disposal is a huge challenge.
We can’t dispose of waste within city limits — we have to transport it 40-50km away. Even collection and transportation become highly complex and costly. Another issue is the lack of civic sense. Regarding rajakaluves, we are clearing drains and it will be tackled within two years. We have completed STPs for five major lakes, and work is going on for another 15 to 17 lakes. The city can manage normal rainfall but not a situation like a cloudburst.
Why can’t civic sense be enforced with fines?
Marshals are appointed to catch people and impose fines. Cases are also booked. Some people dump debris into lakes. We have caught such people and got FIRs registered against them. Still people want to take chances. We are installing CCTVs and collecting information through CCTV feeds.
Cauvery Stage V has come, what are the next plans?
Cauvery Stage VI is already on. We have allotted 6tmcft water from KRS Dam which has to be lifted directly. Once pumped, it will come to the border of Bengaluru through gravity. We have to cover the fringe areas. In the fifth stage, we covered 110 villages. Now we are going up to Hoskote, Devanahalli, Nelamangala, Magadi, Bidadi. It is expected to cost more than Rs 6,000 crore.
Do we need projects like Skydeck?
The Skydeck has been identified as a key attraction, especially given the lack of entertainment options. For an international city, the availability of spaces for relaxation is essential. Entertainment is recognised as a basic urban necessity. There is a growing need for well-planned, multi-purpose spaces where people can gather, engage in cultural activities, and find relief from routine urban stress. The Skydeck is envisioned as one such space, and an iconic tower has been proposed. World-class facilities are now seen as necessary for a city like Bangalore, which aspires to maintain its global standing. Visible progress requires at least two to three years.
Shouldn’t there be more open spaces for cultural activities?
The need for more open spaces to host cultural activities has been acknowledged. Plans are on to develop such spaces in different areas of the city.
Any projects for better management of waste?
With increasing waste generation, the requirement for around 100 acres of land in four different directions has been identified. This land will not be used for dumping, but for waste processing. Legacy waste from old dump sites is being removed and processed. Multiple methods are being employed to manage waste. Construction debris is also being crushed to extract reusable materials like sand, contributing to recycling efforts. Acquiring 100 acres at various locations has proven difficult. As a solution, secondary stations or transfer stations are being set up. These can handle up to 100 tons of waste and help decentralise the process.
What is the situation regarding suburban trains?
Suburban train service has been launched under a new name, K-Ride, which is already under way. Additional railway lines are being added alongside existing ones, with two new lines dedicated solely to city traffic. It is planned to extend these lines beyond the city limits as well. Construction work is in progress. Currently, small-scale land acquisition is taking place to set up stations and improve inter-connectivity, and this process is already under way. However, the railway line extends beyond Bengaluru city to other cities. The question now is whether we should extend the railway line to cities like Ramanagara in the south, Nelamangala in the north-west, or Chikkabanavara in the north. Planning is in progress.
What lessons must other cities learn from Bengaluru?
We definitely have both experience and lessons to draw from. Several schemes are already in place, for instance, in waste management. Most cities have sewage treatment plants, urban drainage systems, and rainwater harvesting setups. Around 80 per cent of waste in many urban local bodies is now being disposed of properly. There are over 215 urban local bodies in the state.
Among them, only Bengaluru poses a major challenge, not just in waste management, but also in water supply, traffic and other urban issues. We have about 10 major municipal corporations, and 2-3 more were recently added. They receive dedicated funding through programmes like the Chief Minister’s Nagarothana scheme.
The 15th Finance Commission has also provided significant support. We don’t want them to become another Bengaluru, which has turned into a black hole, attracting investments and enterprises, which in turn has stunted the balanced growth of surrounding towns and cities.