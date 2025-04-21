EXPRESS DIALOGUES | Infra to be developed under Brand Bengaluru: SR Umashankar, Additional CS of Urban Development

From a slew of infrastructure projects announced for Bengaluru, to initiatives taken by the state government to foster growth in Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities, SR Umashankar, Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department (UDD), shared key aspects related to infrastructure development in the state.

In an interaction with the TNIE editorial team, he said while the state is lagging behind in terms of infrastructure, the government is fast-forwarding the implementation of key projects. Excerpts from the interaction.

After nearly a one-year stint as Additional Chief Secretary of the UDD, you are retiring from service in a few days. What changes have happened during your tenure?

As ACS, UDD, my work mainly concentrates on the development of Bengaluru city and its maintenance. At present, we estimate the city’s population to be 1.4 crore. That being so, it is important to diagnose the issue. Our infrastructure is 10 years behind. I told the UDD to start something massive for the city, otherwise in three years, we will be in a bad situation. The government has initiated ‘Brand Bengaluru’, under which it wants to show results in eight sectors, the major one being infrastructure.

In 2025-26, in the state as well as BBMP budget, we announced a slew of big projects. Projects for more than Rs 1 lakh crore have been announced, including the Rs 27,000-crore worth 73-km Peripheral Ring Road. The BBMP and BDA were not in a position to take up the project. So we took the guarantee from the state government and went for a loan, and have started land acquisition. Maybe in three years, when the project is completed, it will ease traffic. Another mega project we have taken up is the Tunnel Road.