India surpasses China in Ramsar sites, but wetlands face alarming loss, says Ramsar Convention Secretary General

BENGALURU: At 82, India has now surpassed China in the number of designated Ramsar sites, but this comes at a time when the world has already lost 87% of its wetlands, Secretary General of the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands Dr Musonda Mumba has said.

Speaking at the Sinhasi Social Impact Initiative Conference 2 on “Wetland Conservation and Climate Change” on Sunday, Dr Mumba urged immediate and large-scale action to protect these fragile ecosystems, which are disappearing three times faster than forests.

Dr Mumba touched upon the alarming rate of wetland loss, the link between wetlands and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the role of communities in conservation, and the need to treat wetlands as critical natural infrastructure.

She praised India’s cultural and ecological connection to wetlands, pointing to the pressures on urban wetlands like in Bengaluru, and stressed the importance of better monitoring, funding, and partnerships. She also highlighted the upcoming Conference of the Parties (COP15) in Zimbabwe and the Global Wetland Outlook, which will assess the real cost of wetland loss.

Highlighting about the upcoming Global Wetland Outlook, to be released at COP15, Dr Mumba said, “We are trying to quantify the cost of losing wetlands — not just financially, but in terms of biodiversity, livelihoods, and resilience. What would it cost if we lost a wetland like Yashwant Sagar in Indore? What are the public and private investments needed to protect such sites? The report will also examine how agriculture and land-use change remain among the biggest drivers of wetland loss, and how financial flows must be unlocked to preserve them. We need to start valuing wetlands as natural capital and invest accordingly,” she said.