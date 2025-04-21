Karnataka Minister offers free engineering seat to student denied CET entry over sacred thread

KALABURAGI/BIDAR: Karnataka Minister for Forest, Ecology, and Environment Eshwar Khandre, who is also Bidar district in-charge minister, offered a free engineering seat at his Bhimanna Khandre Institute of Engineering in Bhalki to Suchivrat Kulkarni, a student who was denied entry to the examination hall to write the mathematics paper in the Common Entrance Test (CET) as he was wearing a janivara (sacred thread). Khandre visited Suchivrat’s residence in Old Bidar on Sunday morning.

The minister said that the prescribed dress code for CET does not prohibit candidates from wearing janivara. It is the mistake of the private institute (Sai Spoorthi PU College) where the centre was located, Khandre said, adding that he had instructed Bidar Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Sharma to ask the president of the PU college to terminate the service of those responsible for the incident.

As per the orders of DC, the head of the institute terminated the service of Principal Chandrashekhar Biradar and Second Division Assistant Satish Pawar.

Khandre said that he has already spoken to Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar and requested him to conduct a separate CET examination for Suchivrat. Khandre further said that he is also ready to provide all assistance to Suchivrat if he gets an engineering seat in COMEDK.

A day after the incident, the higher education department, Karnataka Examinations Authority, and Khandre sought a report from the Bidar DC. Meanwhile, the DC conducted an inquiry and submitted a report stating that Suchivrat was denied permission to write the mathematics paper as he was wearing a janivara.