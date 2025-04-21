Karnataka Minister offers free engineering seat to student denied CET entry over sacred thread

KALABURAGI/BIDAR: Karnataka Minister for Forest, Ecology, and Environment Eshwar Khandre, who is also Bidar district in-charge minister, offered a free engineering seat at his Bhimanna Khandre Institute of Engineering in Bhalki to Suchivrat Kulkarni, a student who was denied entry to the examination hall to write the mathematics paper in the Common Entrance Test (CET) as he was wearing a janivara (sacred thread). Khandre visited Suchivrat’s residence in Old Bidar on Sunday morning.
The minister said that the prescribed dress code for CET does not prohibit candidates from wearing janivara. It is the mistake of the private institute (Sai Spoorthi PU College) where the centre was located, Khandre said, adding that he had instructed Bidar Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Sharma to ask the president of the PU college to terminate the service of those responsible for the incident.
As per the orders of DC, the head of the institute terminated the service of Principal Chandrashekhar Biradar and Second Division Assistant Satish Pawar.
Khandre said that he has already spoken to Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar and requested him to conduct a separate CET examination for Suchivrat. Khandre further said that he is also ready to provide all assistance to Suchivrat if he gets an engineering seat in COMEDK.
A day after the incident, the higher education department, Karnataka Examinations Authority, and Khandre sought a report from the Bidar DC. Meanwhile, the DC conducted an inquiry and submitted a report stating that Suchivrat was denied permission to write the mathematics paper as he was wearing a janivara.
Separate test?
Higher Education Department has convened a meeting on April 21 to explore the possibilities of conducting a separate CET examination for Suchivrat Kulkarni, Secretary to Higher Education Department KG Jagadish told TNIE. Executive Director of the Karnataka Examinations Authority Prasanna said that if the Higher Education Department asks the Karnataka Examinations Authority to conduct a separate exam, the will hold it. “There is sufficient time to conduct it,” he said.
Guilty will be punished: DKS
DyCM DK Shivakumar on Sunday said that State Government will punish those responsible for asking the CET candidates to remove their janivara. At a gathering during a programme organised by Belthangady Goudara Yane Vokkaligara Sangha in Belthangady, Dakshina Kannada, Shivakumar said, “The government does not interfere in religious matters. Our government is committed to protecting every religion. Nobody needs to panic.” He further said that people must protect mutts like their homes. “Only then can we protect our religion,” he said.
‘Cannot break janivara tradition’
There was no fear in me when I declined to remove my janivara (sacred thread) to write the Mathematics CET paper, said Suchivrat Kulkarni. He said customs which have been followed for centuries are supreme. Suchivrat told TNIE that it did not occur to him that his future could be affected if he refused to remove the sacred thread. “It did not come to my mind. I am a strict follower of traditions,” he said.
“The principal and other staff insisted that I remove my janivara to write the Mathematics paper, and I pleaded with them not to insist on breaking tradition, but they did not listen to me. I waited for a few minutes and went home. When there is no provision to prevent me from wearing janivaara while writing an exam, why did they prevent me from writing the Mathematics paper but allowed me to write the first two papers on April 16, and Biology paper on April 17 afternoon? I will never understand this,” he asked.
Suchivrat thanked the Brahmin, Lingayat and other communities for supporting his stand and putting pressure on the government to get him justice. He said he is also thankful to Bidar district minister Eshwar Khandre for visiting his house and assuring him of a free seat in the Bheemanna Khandre Institute of Engineering.
His mother Neeta Kulkarni said that she and her family believe in the saying ‘Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitaha’ and that her son works hard and scores well. She said the seers of Puthige Mutt, Shankar Mutt, Uttaradi Mutt and Adichunchanagiri Mutt have spoken with her and assured her of all help.