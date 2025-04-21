Siddaramaiah urges Centre to expedite stalled irrigation projects, stresses importance of agriculture support

BELAGAVI: KARNATAKA Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged the Central government to expedite major irrigation projects in the state that were stalled due to lack of permissions and highlighted the delay in the Mahadayi project.

At a divisional-level agricultural equipment distribution ceremony at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi on Sunday, Siddaramaiah emphasised the state’s readiness to implement projects like Mahadayi, Mekedatu and the Krishna Upper River Project as soon as approvals are secured.

He criticised the delay in receiving forest clearances for the Mahadayi project, stating that work could commence “tomorrow itself” if the Centre grants permission.

The CM stressed that irrigation remains a top priority for the Karnataka government, which has committed over Rs 25,000 crore toward major and minor irrigation initiatives. “In an agriculture-based country, it is our duty to support farmers,” he said, reaffirming the government’s commitment to completing all pending irrigation projects swiftly.

Highlighting the government efforts to bolster agriculture, Siddaramaiah mentioned the ‘Krishi Bhagya’ scheme that is aimed at supporting dryland farmers, with Rs 200 crore allocated for its implementation. The government also constructed more than 25,000 agricultural wells across Karnataka last year, he said.

Acknowledging the declining number of agricultural workers, Siddaramaiah emphasised the increasing need for mechanisation. He announced subsidies for modern agricultural equipment, especially in the Belagavi division where sugarcane cultivation is expanding. General category farmers will receive a 40% subsidy, while Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe farmers will benefit from a 50% subsidy on advanced sugarcane harvesting machinery.

Siddaramaiah distributed agricultural equipment worth Rs 40 crore, including 78 sugarcane harvesters, 100 power tillers, 165 rotovators, 120 ploughs, 100 fodder cutters, 64 seed drills, 26 pile drivers, five stubble cutters, 12 soil sprayers and 1,480 sprinklers.