100 more Kalika Kendras to come up in Karnataka to teach Kannada

“The focus is on conversational Kannada. Thirty-eight hours of classes will be held in three months to teach basic Kannada,” Bilimale said, adding that the idea is not to take up literary Kannada works but just basic Kannada with a local touch.

KDA has a budget of Rs 2 crore for the promotion of Kannada and has 75 trained teachers who taught in 30 centres in Bengaluru last year.

“Earlier, some Kannada outfits had an issue with Kannada Development Authority spending money to teach Kannada to non-Kannadigas under the programme. So, KDA is also open to associations coming forward to fund the teaching of the state language. Recently, an association approached KDA to teach Kannada to 500 people from Jharkhand. They will only pay for three months of teaching,” Bilimale said.

The focus of Kannada Development Authority is mainly Bengaluru City owing to the heavy influx of migrants from other states. “In KGF taluk in Kolar district, there is a demand to set up a Kalika Kendra for the Tamil-speaking population. We will set it up soon,” he added.