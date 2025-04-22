ISRO successfully docks two satellites, power exchange starts

BENGALURU: As the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully docked two low-orbit satellites — SDX-01 and SDX-02 (Target and Chaser) -- as part of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) on Monday morning, scientists said there is no time to relax as challenges are still on.

The scientists are now monitoring the transfer of energy from one satellite to the other. “This work is more crucial than docking and undocking. The success and progress of transfer of energy, which is also one of the parts of the experimental mission, will decide the future course of action of ISRO’s missions,” ISRO sources said.

“The exercise of switching off the energy of one satellite and using solar energy to transfer power to the other satellite and vice-versa is being done. A continuous supply of power and then a sudden stop and its impact also needs to be studied. There is no time limit for the experiments as the two satellites can live for 10-15 years. There is abundant solar energy and sufficient fuel in the satellites for docking and undocking. However, efforts are being made to ensure there are no errors,” the sources said.

ISRO Chairman N Narayanan said that while docking and undocking did not happen in the first attempt during the first trials, it was a success in the first attempt in the second trial.

“Work on transfer of energy from one satellite to the other started from Monday morning. The next undocking will not happen immediately. We will wait for some time before working on the next course,” he said and added that with 50% fuel capacity available, all caution is being exercised.

ISRO sources said the SpaDeX mission and now the exercise of transfer of energy is more crucial and difficult because the spacecraft are small. “These are 220kg, low-orbit satellites and are not easy to handle.