Karnataka cabinet to address BJP's allegations of missing caste census report amid political tensions

BENGALURU: The state cabinet that would resume the discussions on the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey 2025 or the caste census report on May 2 is likely to take note of the BJP’s allegations that the original report is missing from the state backward classes commission office.

“There is no point in making unnecessary allegations. How is it possible to prepare a report, without the original report? It has to be there. When we discuss it in the cabinet, we will also take note of the opposition’s allegations. These are serious allegations and we will discuss them,” Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said. He was responding to BJP leader R Ashoka’s allegations that the report submitted to the government was fake as the original copy was missing. Ashoka is demanding a judicial probe into the matter.

He said the report was discussed in the cabinet and ministers spoke about their communities. It would be again discussed in the cabinet and a decision has to be taken after looking at all aspects, he said, responding to a question.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar asked Ashoka to find out from the commission chairman if the report was real or fake. “The Backward Classes Commission is an autonomous body. The sealed report was opened in the cabinet meeting. It was videographed as well,” the DCM said.

“The discussions of cabinet meetings are not to be discussed in public,” Shivakumar said, responding to a question on PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi’s statement that it would take a year to implement the caste census report.