Karnataka former DGP murder case: Wife held, daughter shifted to NIMHANS

BENGALURU: HSR Layout police in Bengaluru on Monday arrested Pallavi, 64, wife of former state police chief Om Prakash, in connection with his murder, while his daughter Kriti has been shifted to NIMHANS for tests.

During interrogation, Pallavi is said to have confessed to having killed her husband. Investigators said Pallavi firmly believed that her husband would kill her and her daughter. Hence, she decided to murder him.

Meanwhile, investigations revealed that Pallavi allegedly murdered her husband using chilli powder and cooking oil, before stabbing him more than 10 times. The case has been handed over to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) for further investigation.

Pallavi, while being taken for a medical check-up, told reporters, “(It is a) Case of extreme domestic violence against my daughter and me.” She was later produced before a local court, which remanded her in judicial custody for 14 days. The CCB is likely to take her into custody for further investigation.

The 68-year-old retired IPS officer’s son Karthikesh filed a complaint with HSR Layout police on Sunday evening, accusing his mother and sister of murdering his father.

According to the complaint, Pallavi had been threatening to kill Prakash. Prakash had been living with his sister Sarita Kumari for the past few days. However, two days before the murder, Kriti went to Sarita’s house and forcibly brought Prakash home.

Karthikesh stated that when the murder took place, he was in Domlur and his neighbour alerted him about it. When he rushed home, he found his father brutally killed. A broken bottle and a knife were found near the body. The FIR stated that Pallavi and Kriti have been suffering from depression and frequently fought with Prakash.