KMF on expansion mode, set to enter Rajasthan, MP

BENGALURU: Nandini, Karnataka’s popular homegrown milk brand, is all set to enter Rajasthan, the second largest milk-producing state in the country, as part of its plan to grow beyond South India.

After establishing its presence in Delhi, the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) plans to begin milk procurement and set up co-packaging centres in Rajasthan to strengthen its supply chain and make deeper inroads into the northern market, with Madhya Pradesh also being explored as part of its wider national expansion strategy.

By setting up co-packaging units closer to northern markets, KMF is aiming to cut down the distance that milk and milk products need to travel. This move is expected to ease the burden on the cold chain, helping preserve nutritional value and reduce the risk of spoilage, a KMF official said.

Co-packaging centres will also enable KMF to receive bulk milk or semi-processed dairy from nearby places or even Karnataka and handle the final packaging closer to target markets. This not only speeds up turnaround times but also helps the brand respond more efficiently to regional demand, ensuring fresher products reach retail shelves faster, the official added.