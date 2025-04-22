KMF on expansion mode, set to enter Rajasthan, MP

BENGALURU: Nandini, Karnataka’s popular homegrown milk brand, is all set to enter Rajasthan, the second largest milk-producing state in the country, as part of its plan to grow beyond South India.
After establishing its presence in Delhi, the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) plans to begin milk procurement and set up co-packaging centres in Rajasthan to strengthen its supply chain and make deeper inroads into the northern market, with Madhya Pradesh also being explored as part of its wider national expansion strategy.
By setting up co-packaging units closer to northern markets, KMF is aiming to cut down the distance that milk and milk products need to travel. This move is expected to ease the burden on the cold chain, helping preserve nutritional value and reduce the risk of spoilage, a KMF official said.
Co-packaging centres will also enable KMF to receive bulk milk or semi-processed dairy from nearby places or even Karnataka and handle the final packaging closer to target markets. This not only speeds up turnaround times but also helps the brand respond more efficiently to regional demand, ensuring fresher products reach retail shelves faster, the official added.
With protein-rich foods gaining popularity, KMF is gearing up to launch a new range of high-protein dairy products this May. The upcoming lineup will feature protein-packed flavoured milk in tetra packs, along with fermented Stock Keeping Unit (SKUs) such as plain and flavoured Greek yoghurts, KMF Managing Director B Shivaswamy said. “We are working on introducing unique products that no other company has launched so far,” the MD said, highlighting the brand’s focus on innovation and differentiation in the expanding protein-focused market.
Muffins and fruit cakes
KMF, which currently offers only three items under its bakery and confectionary section — bread, buns, and cream buns — is expanding its range to include new products such as slice cakes, fruit cakes, cupcakes, muffins, and more, with a total of about 22 variants and flavours under these products.
Shivaswamy said that while KMF’s current bakery products have a shelf life of just eight days, the brand is now focusing on creating items with a shelf life of up to four months. “This change will make the products more suitable for e-commerce and quick-delivery platforms ensuring they remain fresh and available for longer periods,” he added.