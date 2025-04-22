Reclassify Balajiga, Banajiga under Group B for education, job: Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court declared that classification of Balajiga/Banajiga community for employment purpose being different from educational purpose is discriminatory, illegal and violative of Article 14 of the Constitution. The court directed the state government to reclassify the Balajiga/Banajiga community as Group B for educational purpose, and retain the classification as Group B for employment purpose, and not as Group D.

Allowing the petition filed by V Sumitra, a resident of Gejjalamatta village in Kollegal taluk of Mysuru district, Justice Suraj Govindaraj directed the state government to reclassify the Balajiga/Banajiga community under Article 16(4) as Group B instead of Group D.

“It is declared that the petitioner belonging to Balagiga/Banajiga community would be entitled to reservation for employment under Group B, and as such her employment as a primary school teacher is directed to be continued by availing such benefit,” the court said.