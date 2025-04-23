41-year-old Benglurean killed in Pahalgam terror attack

BENGALURU: Bharat Bhushan (41), an engineer from Haveri and a resident of Bengaluru, was among those killed in the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday. His wife Sujatha (37) and their three-year-old son survived the attack.

According to police, Bhushan and his family had left for Kashmir on April 18 through a tour operator. He was previously employed as a software engineer, and was currently running a diagnostic centre in the city.

Bhushan was a resident of Sundarnagar in Yeshwantpur, and a native of Ranebennur in Haveri district.

His father is a retired deputy director of public instruction. His parents lived in Devi Nagar in Ranebennur town, and shifted to Mathikere in Bengaluru a few years ago. Haveri police confirmed that the victim belonged to Bengaluru and not Haveri.

Bhushan is said to be a family friend of former Speaker KB Koliwad, and MLA Prakash Koliwad. The Koliwad family has requested the government to ensure his body is brought to Bengaluru as soon as possible.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, who was able to contact Sujatha in Pahalgam, posted on X: “Just now spoke with Mrs Sujata, a resident of Mathikere, Bengaluru. Her husband Sri Bharat Bhushan was shot dead earlier today in the terror attack. She and her 3-year-old son have survived....”

He said he was coordinating with the local administration for their safe stay at Anantnag before being transported to Bengaluru as soon as possible, with other survivors from Karnataka.