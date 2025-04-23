AISATS’ Rs 200-crore logistics park brings bonded warehousing, SME support to KIA

BENGALURU: Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited (AISATS) on Tuesday launched the AISATS BLR Logistics Park at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Bengaluru.
Built with an investment of Rs 200 crore, the greenfield warehousing facility introduces a significant bonded warehousing component and SME-focused storage solutions, making it one of the largest on-airport logistics parks in South India.
Spread across eight acres at India’s third-busiest airport, the logistics park features a cluster of three buildings catering to diverse cargo requirements.
At the core is a modern two-level main warehouse offering over 2,40,000 sq ft of Grade A warehousing space, tailored to serve freight forwarders, express courier operators and logistics companies.
The warehouse also includes a common-user general storage space for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), along with pay-per-use cold storage facilities.
In addition, the park houses an 11,000-sq ft public bonded warehouse designed to help importers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) securely store and manage cargo shipments under Customs bond. Complementing these is a 24,000-sq ft office block for Customs House Agents, logistics firms and support services.
To enhance efficiency, AISATS will also offer trucking services to ensure cost-effective and seamless cargo movement between the logistics park and airport cargo terminals, located 3 km apart.
KIA currently holds a 13% share of India’s total air cargo volume and a dominant 40% share among South Indian airports. With a cargo throughput of 5,02,480 metric tonnes (MT) in FY25, the airport targets 1 million MT by 2030, driven by rising demand for faster, more sustainable cargo supply chains.
“The AISATS BLR Logistics Park is set to play a crucial role in strengthening Bengaluru’s air cargo capabilities, boosting trade, and reinforcing India’s position as a leader in industrial and economic development.
It will serve as a vital node in accelerating SATS’ hub-handling capabilities across our global network,” said Bob Chi, CEO for APAC Gateway Services of SATS.
Echoing the sentiment, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) MD and CEO Hari Marar said, “The facility is a significant addition to our growing cargo ecosystem at Kempegowda International Airport, which is already the leading exporter of perishables in the country and houses the country's largest domestic cargo terminal by design capacity.”
AISATS Chief Commercial Officer Kelvin Seow added that the logistics park also aligns with the company’s national expansion strategy and complements the upcoming Multimodal Cargo Hub (MMCH) at Noida International Airport.