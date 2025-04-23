AISATS’ Rs 200-crore logistics park brings bonded warehousing, SME support to KIA

BENGALURU: Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited (AISATS) on Tuesday launched the AISATS BLR Logistics Park at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Bengaluru.

Built with an investment of Rs 200 crore, the greenfield warehousing facility introduces a significant bonded warehousing component and SME-focused storage solutions, making it one of the largest on-airport logistics parks in South India.

Spread across eight acres at India’s third-busiest airport, the logistics park features a cluster of three buildings catering to diverse cargo requirements.

At the core is a modern two-level main warehouse offering over 2,40,000 sq ft of Grade A warehousing space, tailored to serve freight forwarders, express courier operators and logistics companies.

The warehouse also includes a common-user general storage space for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), along with pay-per-use cold storage facilities.

In addition, the park houses an 11,000-sq ft public bonded warehouse designed to help importers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) securely store and manage cargo shipments under Customs bond. Complementing these is a 24,000-sq ft office block for Customs House Agents, logistics firms and support services.