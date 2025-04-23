CM Siddaramiah flays BJP for disputing caste survey

NAGAMANGALA (MANDYA) : With the BJP campaigning against the caste survey, and claiming that the original report has gone missing, Chief Minister Siddaramiah lashed out at the Opposition for disputing the authenticity of the report. He said the BJP has no moral right to point at the report, since it has been submitted by Backward Classes Commission Chairman Jayaprakash Hegde, appointed by the erstwhile BJP government.

Asked whether the Congress leaders have raised objections against the report, Siddaramaiah claimed that there are no flaws in the report, and if any, it will be rectified.

He said the ministers have been told to give their opinions, and they will look into it, and a decision will be taken in the next cabinet meeting. When informed about BJP’s reported claims that the population of Muslims has increased 90 per cent, compared to 1984, while that of the Lingayats only 8 per cent, he said Hegde has submitted a report based on the figures of the Kantharaj Commission’s findings.

He further defended the survey, stating that it will shed light who stands where, and the condition of various communities which would influence the formulating of policies.

Separately, Siddaramaiah said there is no scope for imposition of Hindi, since there is a ‘two-language policy’ in the state.

When told about an IAF officer attacking a Kannadiga in Bengaluru, the CM said legal action will be taken if anybody has committed a mistake.