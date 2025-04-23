Cybercrime helpline 1930 gets AI upgrade in Karnataka

BENGALURU: In a major step towards enhancing digital crime prevention, the Karnataka State Police have upgraded the cybercrime helpline 1930 with an AI-powered WebBOT, aimed at delivering faster, more efficient responses to victims of online financial fraud.

The WebBOT features a self-service complaint registration system activated via SMS, multilingual support and several advanced tools to assist both citizens and investigators. The upgraded helpline was launched by Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) Alok Mohan on Tuesday at the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) premises in Bengaluru.

Key features of the WebBOT include a multilingual IVR system supporting Kannada, English and Hindi, and real-time suspect and victim profiling tools to aid fraud pattern detection. It also offers call categorization and prioritization for handling financial, non-financial, status enquiry, and grievance-related complaints more efficiently.

A voice-guided interface to assist users during high call volumes, the system allows SMS-based self-registration. Citizens also receive real-time updates on queue positions and complaint statuses via SMS, further improving transparency and user experience.

Alok Mohan said, “Karnataka is leading the way in modernizing public safety infrastructure through technology. In today’s digital era, the nature of crime has evolved. This upgraded helpline ensures citizens receive timely and effective assistance. He urged the public to make active use of the 1930 helpline for reporting online fraud.”