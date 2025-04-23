FIR against three for selling meat at Krishnadevaraya tomb

KOPPAL: The Sri Krishnadevaraya tomb at Anegundi is clean now and authorities are creating awareness among the local population on protecting historical monuments. The action was taken after videos captured by tourists of meat being sold in the tomb went viral.

The New Indian Express too published a report “Sri Krishnadevaraya’s tomb is now a mutton market!” on Tuesday (April 22, 2025).

Tourism Minister HK Patil, visiting Anegundi on Tuesday, said, “I instructed officials on Monday after I got calls about happenings at the tomb. I told the deputy commissioner to take it seriously. An FIR has been filed against three people, and legal action will be taken against them. I am hurt by this incident.”

ASI officials sent their staff and labourers and cleaned the tomb on Monday evening. They warned local residents that it is a crime to conduct such activities at historical monuments.

Anegundi PDO Ravi Kulkarni spoke to the people who were seen selling the meat in the video and warned them. ASI officials are now keeping a vigil at all 74 protected monuments around Anegundi. On Monday, a video of mutton being sold inside the tomb went viral on social media platforms. Many historians and common people requested ASI to stop such activities at historical monuments.

Descendents of Krishnadevaraya also appealed to officials to act against wrongdoers. Many people called ASI and gram panchayat officials, condemning the act.

ASI Assistant Director R Shejeshwara of Koppal said, “Anegundi and surrounding areas have 74 state-protected monuments and the 64-pillared Krishnadevaraya tomb is among them. We instructed our labourer to clean the area on Monday evening itself. We have also created awareness among locals not to enter such monuments for their personal or any other work.”