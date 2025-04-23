Karnataka HC rejects plea against Siddaramaiah’s election from Varuna

BENGALURU: Stating that there is no averment in the petition as to how the ‘five guarantees’ have materially affected the result of the election, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday rejected the petition filed by a voter of Varuna assembly constituency, questioning Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s election as MLA in 2023.

“If the assertion of ‘guarantees’ was grounds to set aside the election, the question of invoking the same to declare an election to be void would require an act by the returned candidate.

Admittedly, the ‘guarantees’ flow from a promise made in the manifesto of the party, and cannot be attributed to the candidate, and accordingly, the question of invoking Section 100(1)(d)(iv) of the RP Act in the present case does not arise, to declare the candidate is not qualified to be chosen from Varuna assembly constituency,” said Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav, rejecting the election petition.