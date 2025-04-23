Pahalgam terror attack: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, HM G Parameshwara blame central intelligence agencies

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said the Pahalgam terror attack was the result of an intelligence failure, blaming central intelligence agencies.

Speaking to reporters, CM Siddaramaiah said the Pahalgam attack in Kashmir was a planned one. "I condemn the Pahalgam terror attack which killed 28 people," he said.

"There was an intelligence failure in this incident. Earlier, it was the Phulwama attack and now, another terrorist attack has happened," he said.

Home Minister Parameshwar said the military intelligence is strong and has done a great job in other instances. "Now, why did intelligence fail? How did these terrorists enter the country? '' he questioned.

He said the Central government should consider all these aspects very seriously. "They targeted Hindus and killed them in this attack. This is a cause of concern as they have done it earlier too. The central government has to take action without any mercy," he said.

Parameshwara alleged that intelligence failure also resulted in security lapses. "The government has to check if there are any insiders and take action against them," he said while responding to a question.