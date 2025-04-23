Rahul doesn’t know how to behave abroad, says Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra

GADAG: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi does not have the slightest knowledge as to how to behave abroad so that it does not take away the country’s honor, criticised BJP state president BY Vijayendra, here on Tuesday.

“He talks about the Indian election process and criticises the Election Commission, which is a constitutional body. This should be spoken about in Parliament, in our country, and not abroad. If the Election Commission cooperated with BJP in Maharashtra, it could have done the same in Telangana (where Congress won)," he added.

"BJP could have come to power in Himachal Pradesh too. When Congress wins in Himachal and Telangana, it is okay, but when it loses in Maharashtra and Haryana, he starts having doubts about the Election Commission,” he said.

Leading Janakrosh Yatre, he said, “I know the pulse of the people as I have visited all parts of Karnataka. We have decided to announce the candidates for the Assembly elections six months in advance to make our organising capacity strong.”

On the caste census, he said Congress has used it to curb Janakrosh Yatra.

Gangavathi MLA G Janardhana Reddy said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is running a kingdom of demons in Karnataka.