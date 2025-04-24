Kashmiri driver helped Bengaluru woman, her mother, drove them to Srinagar

BENGALURU: “We were all set to leave for Pahalgam when a relative called me and informed us about a terror attack that had occurred there. We could only reach out to our driver, who, within a few hours, ensured our safety by taking us from our hotel in Gulmarg to his residence in Srinagar,” Pooja Maney, a dispute officer at an international bank and a tourist from Bengaluru, currently stuck in Srinagar, said.

Like Pooja, nearly 200 Kannadigas were left stranded in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir, after a terror attack was reported in Pahalgam, a small town in Anantnag district located on the banks of a river, on Tuesday afternoon.

Pooja, who had been planning this trip with her mother for a long time, arrived in Srinagar on April 17 with plans to stay in J&K until April 26. However, on April 22, while they were in Gulmarg and all set to leave their hotel for Pahalgam, a relative called to inform them about the terror attack. Pooja told TNIE that she was unsure about what to do and immediately called their driver, Imtiaz, for help, with whom the mother and daughter have been staying since Tuesday.

In April so far, more than 100 families from Karnataka visited J&K, according to tourist agencies in the region that TNIE contacted. Of these, about 20 families had flown back to Karnataka from Srinagar, just hours before the attack was reported, which claimed the lives of at least 28 civilians.

Tourists assumed it was a military mock drill

Namrata H, another Bengaluru resident who was on an eight-day trip to the Union Territory with her husband and son, left Pahalgam just as the terror attack unfolded. Speaking to TNIE, she said the entire mood in Kashmir shifted within hours — from peaceful to tense and uncertain.