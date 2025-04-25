‘Biotech shaping future economy, public health’: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

BENGALURU: Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh on Thursday emphasised the role of biotechnology in shaping India’s future economy and public health.

Dr Singh, who inspected the Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council -- Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine (BRIC-inStem), a research institute under the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, described the sector’s contribution as pivotal for nation-building.

“This is not just about science, it’s about nation-building,” he said and lauded the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) for its achievements and transformation from a relatively obscure sector to a national powerhouse. The minister inspected the facilities and reviewed clinical trials, including the first-in-human gene therapy trial for haemophilia, conducted in collaboration with CMC, Vellore, at the institute.

Stating that India’s biotechnology industry is witnessing a remarkable growth, Dr Singh said it has expanded 16-fold over the past decade to reach $165.7 billion in 2024, with a target of $300 billion by 2030. Dr Singh attributed this progress to policy reforms such as the BIO-E3 Policy, designed to boost the economy, create jobs, and improve environmental sustainability. “The country now boasts of having over 10,000 biotech startups, an increase from just 50 a decade ago,” he added.

He visited BRIC-inStem’s Biosafety Level III Laboratory, which serves as a critical facility for studying high-risk pathogens under India’s One Health Mission. The Union minister also visited the new Centre for Research Application and Training in Embryology (CReATE), which focuses on addressing birth defects and infertility through research. He highlighted its vital role in improving maternal and neonatal health outcomes, noting that approximately 3 to 4% of babies are born with some defects.

Dr Singh stressed the need for increased collaboration between scientific and medical institutions and suggested that BRIC-inStem should explore MD-Ph.D programmes, strengthen ties with clinical research, and enhance its visibility through coordinated communication. What’s being done here should echo across the country. It’s not just for publicity, the nation needs it, he said.