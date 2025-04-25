Pahalgam terror attack: Felt like scenes from a movie, say lucky tourists from Karnataka who hit home base

BENGALURU: Following the Pahalgam terror attack, a total of 177 tourists from Karnataka were flown back from Jammu and Kashmir to Bengaluru on a special flight arranged by the state government, around Thursday noon.

Describing the aftermath, many tourists said they had travelled in groups and could not book tickets, which had soared to nearly Rs 80,000 after the terror attack. They thanked the government for stepping in, saying fear on the ground had made travel difficult. Several said that minister Santosh Lad, who brought back the tourists, had personally visited Srinagar and also Gulmarg, where many tourists were stuck, assured them of safety, and helped coordinate their return.

‘Never again to dream destination’

“Kashmir was my dream destination ever since my older sister went there almost 30 years ago for her honeymoon, but after what we experienced, we will never ever visit the valley,” said Monica Satya, a Bengalurean who finally made a trip to Kashmir, with eight friends and family members.

Just days into the vacation, when Monica and her family were in Gulmarg, news of the terrorist attack nearby left them shaken. “We were terrified. The internet was barely working, so we couldn’t even check the flights or call anybody to check for us,” she said. Unsure of what to do, Monica called a friend in Bengaluru, who informed her that she had seen the news that minister Santosh Lad was expected to visit. “I arranged for the minister’s number and called him. From Srinagar, the minister came to our hotel in Gulmarg, and assured us we would be taken back safely with the other tourists,” she told TNIE.

Tour bus delay saved them

Misha (13) had travelled to Kashmir with her parents and younger sister during their school vacation. “We’re trying to cover all the North Indian hill stations — last year, it was Shimla and Manali, and this time we chose Kashmir,” she said. The family was scheduled to leave for Pahalgam from Gulmarg by bus, on the day of the terrorist attack.