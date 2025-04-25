TN medical students drowned after being swept away by high tide at Karnataka's Gokarna

GOKARNA: Two final-year students from a Tamil Nadu-based medical college, on a trip to Gokarna, drowned in the sea on Thursday after being swept away by high tide near the Jatayu Theertha coastline.

The students, identified as Kanzhimoli and Sinduja, both from Trichy Medical College, had gone for a swim along with two others at Jatayu Theertha when tragedy struck. The group had reportedly been sitting on a rocky edge by the sea when the two slipped and were dragged deep into the water by strong waves.

According to locals, the sea was rough and witnessing high tide at the time. "The girls, along with two others, fell into the sea while sitting on a rocky edge. They were dragged into the water by the force of the waves," said a local resident.

Seeing the students being pulled into the sea, nearby people rushed to rescue them. However, due to the intensity of the waves, even the rescuers were pulled into the water. Fortunately, more people soon joined the effort and managed to pull the rescuers to safety.

“The deceased, along with two others, were sitting on a rocky edge adjoining the sea when the duo slipped and fell into the water. The other two were injured after falling among the rocks,” said police officials.

After a search operation lasting several hours, a rescue team from a boating company operating at Kudle Beach recovered the bodies. Due to the steep terrain of the Jatayu hills, the bodies were brought ashore at Kudle Beach later in the night.

Senior police officers visited the spot and offered condolences to the accompanying students. A case of accidental drowning has been registered and further investigation is underway.