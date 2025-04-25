Treatment for lifestyle diseases soon in PHCs across Karnataka

BENGALURU: With the cases of lifestyle diseases increasing, the health department is planning to offer healthcare to such patients at its Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across the state at an affordable cost. The number of people with diabetes, back pain, early age arthritis, pulmonary diseases, asthma and other lifestyle diseases, also called as non-communicable diseases, is increasing. The Gruha Arogya programme initiated by the state government also revealed that people from all age groups suffer from such diseases.

Along with basic medical facilities, tests and treatments for lifestyle diseases will be given, Harsh Gupta, principal secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, said.

“PHCs will also be equipped with medical equipment to test people with lifestyle diseases. Like in private health centres, patients’ health cards will also be maintained at PHCs, which can be referred anywhere in the state. We are planning to offer dental care in PHCs,” said a government doctor.

A senior health official said many people do not visit government hospitals because they lack facilities. Efforts are not being made to improve them. “Now, most people, including students, suffer from blood pressure and diabetes. They can have health cards from PHCs free of cost. There are many MBBS graduates and young doctors seeking jobs. We will appoint them in PHCs on a contract basis,” the official added.

He said PHCs are being linked with government hospitals for referring cancer patients for immediate treatment, just like private clinics partnering with hospitals providing specialised healthcare. Gupta admitted to the staff shortage in government hospitals and PHCs. He said 30% of posts are vacant in critical care sections (around 40,000). They faced a shortage of 9,000 nurses, auxiliary nurses, midwives and technicians.